Gaeltacht camping returns to Laois for Electric Picnic

Conradh na Gaeilge’s Irish language programme Croí Na Féile will be in full bloom again this year at Electric Picnic thanks to the growth of the initiative - having so far this summer appeared at Féile na Gealaí, Kaleidoscope and Belfast’s Féile an Phobail.

With two vibrant years of Irish language music programming on the Hazel Wood stage and a Gaeltacht campsite under their belt, they’re looking forward to once again putting the Irish language at the heart of the festival.

Conradh na Gaeilge invites festival goers to wander in the Hazel Wood After Dark, where Irish language, culture and music will reign, to celebrate Croí na Féile sa Chollchoill. From rappers and drag queens to traditional groups and 80s cover bands, the programme will guide wanderers through the woods, bewitching them with beautiful melodies and explosive acts, all under the cover of darkness in the moonlit woods. Included in the line up are Jiggy, Súil Amháin and the Shandrum Céilí Band, to name but a few.

Listen to the storytellers and singers who will gather fireside along the outskirts of the main arena of the festival. Share stories of your own too, in the comfort of Raidió Rí-Rá’s outside broadcasting corner under the shelter of the trees, where they will be live on air from the festival site. Or exchange a cúpla focal with the Croí na Féile mobile activation, which will be roaming the grounds of the festival for the weekend encouraging people to “úsáid do theanga” (use your tongue!).

“Festivals, and Electric Picnic especially, are such a vital cornerstone of everyone’s summer social calendars. One of the main reasons we attend music festivals is that they allow you to express your identity in a way that you do not have the freedom to express in everyday life - and what is language but a vital channel of expression. We saw the positive effect that the Irish language presence had on site at Electric Picnic in both 2018 and 2019, and we are really looking forward to building on that this year with both the Hazel Wood stage and the Gaeltacht campsite,” said Conradh na Gaeilge’s Síomha Ní Ruairc.

Once again, after the success of previous Gaeltacht camping experience, campers will have the opportunity to pitch their tents in the official Gaeltacht area at Electric Picnic.

This year, there will be a continued emphasis on recycling and environmental awareness to keep the festival site - and the world! - clean. There will also be a communal seating area for the camping Gaeil to in which there will not only be tae agus plé but also cannaí agus comhrá (chats and cans!).

">

Irish will be the main language spoken in this area. Registration open to ticket holders only. Registration is now open - with only a limited number of spaces. Don’t miss out, register at bit.ly/campail22

The Gaeltacht campsite and Croí na Féile sa Chollchoill will add to the Irish language and cultural presence alongside An Puball Gaeilge which is located in the Mindfield, organised for the last 15 years by Rossa Ó Snodaigh, and this year supported by Féile na Gealaí and Féile Nasc.

Throughout the summer, Conradh na Gaeilge, with the support of Foras na Gaeilge, have brought the Irish language to centre stage at some of the biggest festivals in Ireland - Kaleidoscope, Féile an Phobail and Electric Picnic, as well as supporting Féile na Gealaí in Gaeltacht Ráth Chairn. “We have received so much positive feedback, and it is really encouraging to hear that we are playing an important role in promoting and normalising the language with #CroínaFéile,” stated Uachtarán Chonradh na Gaeilge, Paula Meilvin.