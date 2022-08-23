A bridge in Laois is closed for works until September 23

Laois County Council has introduced diversions after closing a bridge until September 23.
The council said Poormans Bridge in Shanahoe will be closed for works between August 15 and September 23.
Diversions are in place at the location between the junction of the L1656 and R430 and the junction of the L1656 and L1652 at Eaglehill.
Any objections or observations can be emailed to: jadowling@laoiscoco.ie , ekenny@laoiscoco.ie or dave.hynes@cumnor.ie
