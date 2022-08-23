Search

23 Aug 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, August 23, 2022

23 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Eileen Kaye - Ballylinan

The death took place on Monday, August 22 of Eileen Kaye (née Wall) of Rahin House, Ballylinan.

Wife of the late Eamon. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Karen, Enda and P.J., brother Mike, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Anna and Lisa, sisters-in-law Rose and Ann and Mary, grandchildren Aisling, Darragh, Kevin, Aoife, Donal, Siobhán, Niamh, Ciara, Eamon and Arron, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 10am on Tuesday morning (August 23rd) until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal at 1.30pm on Wednesday afternoon to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bernard Downey (Jnr) - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, August 20 of Bernard Downey (Jnr) of Droughill, Portarlington. 

Suddenly. Beloved son of Barney and Ann and dear brother of Paddy, Brigid, John and Eddie. Sadly missed by his loving parents, sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, extended family, carers, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Teresa Murphy - Ballickmoyler 

The death took place on Saturday, August 20 of Teresa Murphy of Tennisrath, Ballickmoyler and formerly of Ballyroan.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Wife of the late John, mother of the late Joseph and sister of the late John, Mary, Paddy and Tim. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Elizabeth and Kathleen, sister Kathleen (McNamara), sons-in-law Colm and Paul, grandchildren Dinny, Tom, Little Lizzie, Kevin, Lorraine, Noel and Lily, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Monday evening (August 22nd) from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Tuesday evening to arrive at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles (via Ballickmoyler) for prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday morning, see link https://arlesparish.ie/webcam/ Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. 

Fintan Keegan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, July 31 of Fintan Keegan of Green Rd, Portlaoise. 

Following a brief illness, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Fint will be sadly missed by his nieces Mary, Kay and their families, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends, and home carers.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Tuesday from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery afterwards.

Emily Justin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, August 19 of Emily Justin (née Gill) of Mountrath Road, Portlaoise. 

Peacefully surrounded by her family, in the care of the staff of Tallaght University Hospital, Dublin. Recently deceased by her husband of 58 years Richard (Dick). Much loved mother of Linda, Hilda, Ken and Elaine. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, her daughter-in-law Hilda, sons-in-law Paul, Roger and Karl, grandchildren Justin, Ciall, Rebecca, Amy, Laura, Evan, Ross and Scott, sister Olive, brothers Robert, Ernest, Harold and Cecil, sisters-in-law, family circle and friends.

Reposing in Portlaoise Methodist Church on Monday at 5.30pm until 8.30pm. Funeral service on Tuesday at 2pm followed by burial in The Rock of Dunamase Cemetery.

Philomena O'Brien - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, August 16 of Philomena O'Brien of Chapel Street, Mountmellick. 

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Christy, daughter Nora and son Declan, son-in-law John Paul, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Jordan, Shannon, Max, Callum and Leon, Aunt Lucy, cousin Mary Murphy, neighbours, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing in her home on Tuesday from 2pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to St. Joseph's Church Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery.

The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.

