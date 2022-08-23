Search

23 Aug 2022

Waterways Ireland says navigations in Laois remain open despite 'Cyber Incident'

inland waterways barrow

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

23 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Waterways Ireland has apologised to customers who couldn't contact it following a “cyber incident” last week. 

The authority says the incident is affecting some servers, emails and phone lines but cause little disruption within its operational teams. It said all navigations remain open.   

Waterways Ireland statement on the “Cyber Incident” states that: “On Monday, August 15th, Waterways Ireland determined that it was the subject of a cyber incident affecting some of the servers supporting its IT systems. Waterways Ireland took immediate action, suspended all affected systems, notified relevant authorities, and activated its Business Continuity Plan. Our IT professionals and third-party managed service providers are working to resolve the situation.”

They said: “Resolution of the incident is taking time, but we are making progress. The Body is necessarily proceeding with caution to mitigate risk and ensure our network and systems are safe.”

“Importantly, there has been little or no disruption within our operational teams who account for two thirds of our work force. Consequently, all our navigations remain open and are available to our multiplicity of users. Our operational teams are deployed on ongoing maintenance programmes; capital projects; and large-scale transformative projects across our entire portfolio of assets in Ireland and Northern Ireland,” Waterways Ireland stated. 

Laois council announces Electric Picnic closures and diversions

">

Laois council announces Electric Picnic closures and diversions

They acknowledged that. “Customers have been unable to contact us by email and we apologise for this disruption. We are working to bring our emails back online and expect they will be restored gradually over the course of this week.”

“Similarly, customers are having difficulty contacting us by phone at some of our locations. We expect to have the phone system restored over the course of this week. In the meantime, we can be contacted on +44 (0) 2866323004 for urgent calls,” they stated. 

Waterways Ireland thanked the public for their patience and understanding.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media