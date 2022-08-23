Portlaoise College takes on 13 new staff

As it continues to grow, Portlaoise College has added a further 13 staff members ahead of the new school term.
Portlaoise College, which has around 650 pupils, took to social media to share an image of the new staff members.
In a post they said: “Due to the growth of the school over the last year we are delighted to welcome 13 new staff members for the next academic year. They completed their induction today and are looking forward to starting at Portlaoise College.”
