BREAKING: Man in his 70s killed in fatal Midland farm accident

BREAKING: Man in his 70s killed in farm accident in Offaly
A man in his 70s has lost his life in an accident on a farm in Offaly.
Gardai are investigating the accident which happened in the early hours of this morning.
A male in his 70s was fatally injured when a tractor overturned on private farmland in the Tinamuck area of Clara. He was discovered deceased shortly before 5am this morning.
The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by investigating Gardaí.
Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Tinamuck area between 5pm yesterday, Tuesday, August 23 and 5am this morning, Wednesday, August 24 to contact them.
Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.
The Health and Safety Authority says it is aware of the incident and is investigating.
