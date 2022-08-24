Progress on Portarlington path welcomed

Ongoing footpath work from Garryhinch Cross. Pic Credit Eddie Fitzpatrick
A councillor has welcomed ongoing work designed to help promote active travel in Portarlington.
Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick said it is: "Great to see progress on the footpath from Garryhinch Cross to the forestry amenity as part of the active travel to allow people walk safely to the forest walks."
"This project wad initially proposed by the local active retirement group some years ago and now by the Garryhinch Development Group who are doing fantastic work around this area," he added.
Cllr Fitzpatrick thanked the area engineer and his staff for their work and support of the project.
