Brand new Three stage at Electric Picnic in Laois

As the countdown to this summer’s Electric Picnic gets closer, Three has announced they are bringing a new stage to Ireland’s biggest summer festival.

The 3 All For Music stage will be home to a host of exciting international and homegrown artists across the weekend.

All For Music will officially be launched at Electric Picnic and aims to connect fans to the collective experience of enjoying music. To celebrate the launch, Three has partnered with one of Ireland’s most exciting collectives, Narolane Records, to open the 3 All For Music stage on Saturday with an exclusive performance.

Narolane, fronted by Limerick rappers God Knows, Denise Chaila and MuRli, will be joined by a collection of guest Irish artists at the 3 All For Music stage for a very special show; a performance of songs from their new collective and collaborative EP which is due for release in September and features some of the country’s finest musicians. The trio will officially open the 3 All For Music stage at 2pm on Saturday, 3rd September, with a show packed full of special guests and one which will live long in the memory of festival fans.

The full stage line up will be revealed ahead of the festival weekend.

Speaking about the stage announcement, Narolane member God Knows said “We’re excited to partner with Three to bring a live Narolane show to the 3 All For Music stage at Electric Picnic. We have been waiting a long time for people to hear this record, featuring some of our favourite Irish artists, and can say that fans are in for a real treat. This is a new show, different to what fans would have seen so far and we can’t wait to get on the 3 All For Music stage on the Saturday of Electric Picnic.”

David Ward, Interim Director of Marketing, Three Ireland added “We are delighted to be back at Electric Picnic, and introducing fans to our new platform, All For Music. Music has always been an important offering for our customers and with this new positioning, Three will bring new and exclusive experiences to customers across Ireland. We are extremely excited to partner with Narolane Records to launch All For Music and open our new stage. As one of Ireland’s most exciting groups they epitomise what All For Music is all about and we are looking forward to their performance at Electric Picnic.”

Connecting music fans to the best live music, the 3 All For Music stage will mark the launch of Three ‘All For Music’.

