New Electric Picnic oasis promises tranquillity bliss in Laois

Electric Picnic organisers are offering a retreat from the humdrum of the main arena at the new Mind & Body area which they say is dedicated to creating an oasis for all the senses, where inspiration evolves and energy is replenished.

Body and Soul quit the Laois festival after the 2019 edition but the Picnic organisers didn't want to lose the vibe so came up with a new offering which makes its first appearance at EP22.

"Take a deep breath and transport yourself to a haven of calm, nourishment and chill through this carefully curated programme featuring some of Ireland’s leading healers and therapists to focus your mind and invigorate your vitality," they say of Mind and Body.

They continue: "With the aim of promoting mindfulness and positivity, Mind & Body will rejuvenate your body from top to bottom with an array of professional treatments encouraging you to relax and rewind, as well as harmonising your inner being with some of the best medicine of all: dancing the weekend away to top musicians with friends in this hamlet of intimate stages.

With the final festival line-up previously announced, this is where you can catch performances from Laois man Kean Kavanagh, Sorcha Richardson, 49th & Main, Amy Michelle, Lemonade Shoelace plus much more.

Among the features is The Wellness Circle.

"The Wellness Circle is designed to uplift and support Picnickers by offering a wide range of different forms of movement alongside energy and healing practices that will challenge the body and strengthen the mind. You can join in high energy dance classes, yoga flows and strengthening workouts led from the Earth Spirit Stage or be part of more intimate wellness practices in The Workshop and Nurture Your Mind Area.

"RISE Nordic Wellness is a tranquil hideaway created for relaxation and rejuvenation of the body, with hot tubs, saunas and a wide range of therapies for attendees to book in and enjoy. Lakeshore Wellness and their dedicated team of professional therapists will also be onsite offering body work, energy work and talk therapies. These sessions will be 30 minutes long and can be pre-booked. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for the link to reserve your spot as there is limited availability!"

The Consciousness Village is another addition.

"The Consciousness Village is set to be a sanctuary of joy, singing, dancing, quiet meditation and deep transformation where you are invited to sit cradled around the fire deep into the night, to set your intentions and re-energise your soul; come with an open heart and leave with a full one.

"The programme is spread out over two stages with a beautifully cultivated serenity garden. There will be yoga of all kinds, including Kundalini yoga, laughter yoga and poetry yoga as well as the opportunity to awaken your inner power through Qi Gong and to sink into immersive electro and acoustic sound baths. This is where you can allow your true self to emerge and roam free," says the Picnic team.

Also on the menu is the Haunt.

"An Electric Picnic fixture since the start, The Haunt is a place where anything goes. There are reanimated creature sculptures, eerie art, scary, funny and beautiful films, gramophone machines and unhomely decor. With comfortable seating surrounding the dance floor, cut loose to an eclectic range of music from Jazz, b’nb, Blues, Rock and Roll, Calypso, Country, Folk, Latin, New Orleans Brass to more modern sounds. Expect anything from a Planxty mixed with Berghain techno to yacht rock and comedy records! The Haunt will also be running the “Stoopid Request Line” with guest DJs from the festival and even festival-goers plucked out to spin the decks," concludes the Picnic.

Featured acts at Mind & Body are:

49th & Main - Aby Coulibaly - Amy Michelle - April - Carlsbad - Cruel Sister - EFÉ - George O'Hanlon - Just Wondering - Kean Kavanagh - Le Boom - Lemonade Shoelace - Lucy Blue - Lucy McWilliams – Malaki - Mango x MathMan - Naked Lungs - Nialler9 - Nixer - Rachel Mae Hannon – shiv – Silverbacks - Somebody's Child - Sorcha Richardson - Sprints - The Cope – Thumper.

Electric Picnic runs from SEPTEMBER 2 -4 at STRADBALLY HALL, CO. LAOIS, IRELAND









