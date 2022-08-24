Reminder on nominations for Laois Business Awards 2022 as closing date looms

Laois Chamber has urged people and businesses to get their nominations in as soon as possible for the Laois Business Awards 2022.

Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland, Laois County Council and Local Enterprise Laois, the Awards will celebrate and reward Laois businesses of all sizes across all sectors.

Winners will be announced at a black-tie gala event on Friday, 4th November in The Heritage, Killenard. The master of ceremonies on the night will be Ronan Berry, presenter of the popular Taking Care of Business Show on Midlands 103.

Across eleven different categories ranging from Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality to Excellence in Sustainability and Climate Action, the Laois Business Awards 2022 will showcase the very best of Laois business following a challenging period since March 2020.

The eleven award categories are as follows:

Outstanding SME of the Year (1-50 employees)

Large Business of the Year (Over 50 employees)

Start Up/Emerging New Business of the Year

Business Supporting Community Award

Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality

Excellence in Retail

Excellence in Innovation

Best Online Presence & Social Media

Excellence in Sustainability & Climate Action

Spirit of Laois Award

Laois Business of the Year Award

Nominations are open to all registered businesses operating in county Laois, with one non-business category, the Spirit of Laois Award. This award category is open to community and voluntary individuals, organisations and groups in county Laois, and recognises and celebrates their success, giving recognition to those whose good deeds may have gone unnoticed.

Speaking about the nominations process, Caroline Hofman, CEO Laois Chamber, said: “We are delighted to have received over 600 nominations to date, and I would encourage everybody to submit their nominations for their favourite businesses as soon as possible as the closing date is only around the corner!

"We are really looking forward to the gala event on Friday, 4th November, celebrating the amazing Laois businesses we have across all corners of the county.”

The independent Judging Panel will be lead by Vincent Cleary, Managing Director of Glenisk, and he will be joined by Mary Rose Burke, CEO of Dublin Chamber, Paddy Dunican, Managing Director of Kilbeggan Races, and Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development and Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Carlow.

Nominations can be made online at www.laoischamber.ie and close on 6th September.

Tickets are available from the Laois Chamber office and are priced at €95 for an individual ticket or €800 for a table of 10, including drink’s reception, gala dinner, awards ceremony and live entertainment.