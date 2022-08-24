Search

24 Aug 2022

Reminder on nominations for Laois Business Awards 2022 as closing date looms

Reminder on nominations for Laois Business Awards 2022 as closing date looms

Mary Rose Burke (CEO Dublin Chamber), Martin Crowley (Laois Chamber), Alison Browne (President Laois Chamber), Vincent Cleary (Managing Director, Glenisk), Yvonne McKeon (Vice President Laois Chamber)

Reporter:

Express Reporter

24 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Chamber has urged people and businesses to get their nominations in as soon as possible for the Laois Business Awards 2022.

Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland, Laois County Council and Local Enterprise Laois, the Awards will celebrate and reward Laois businesses of all sizes across all sectors.

Winners will be announced at a black-tie gala event on Friday, 4th November in The Heritage, Killenard. The master of ceremonies on the night will be Ronan Berry, presenter of the popular Taking Care of Business Show on Midlands 103.

 Across eleven different categories ranging from Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality to Excellence in Sustainability and Climate Action, the Laois Business Awards 2022 will showcase the very best of Laois business following a challenging period since March 2020.

The eleven award categories are as follows:

Outstanding SME of the Year (1-50 employees)
Large Business of the Year (Over 50 employees)
Start Up/Emerging New Business of the Year
Business Supporting Community Award
Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality
Excellence in Retail
Excellence in Innovation
Best Online Presence & Social Media
Excellence in Sustainability & Climate Action
Spirit of Laois Award
Laois Business of the Year Award

Nominations are open to all registered businesses operating in county Laois, with one non-business category, the Spirit of Laois Award. This award category is open to community and voluntary individuals, organisations and groups in county Laois, and recognises and celebrates their success, giving recognition to those whose good deeds may have gone unnoticed.

Speaking about the nominations process, Caroline Hofman, CEO Laois Chamber, said: “We are delighted to have received over 600 nominations to date, and I would encourage everybody to submit their nominations for their favourite businesses as soon as possible as the closing date is only around the corner!

"We are really looking forward to the gala event on Friday, 4th November, celebrating the amazing Laois businesses we have across all corners of the county.”

The independent Judging Panel will be lead by Vincent Cleary, Managing Director of Glenisk, and he will be joined by Mary Rose Burke, CEO of Dublin Chamber, Paddy Dunican, Managing Director of Kilbeggan Races, and Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development and Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Carlow.

Nominations can be made online at www.laoischamber.ie and close on 6th September. 

Tickets are available from the Laois Chamber office and are priced at €95 for an individual ticket or €800 for a table of 10, including drink’s reception, gala dinner, awards ceremony and live entertainment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media