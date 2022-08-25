Search

25 Aug 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, August 25, 2022

25 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

Fintan Dunne - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, August 23 of Fintan Dunne of Rathfarnham, Dublin,Enniskerry, Wicklow, Portarlington, and Newbridge.

Ex. Detective CDU An Garda Siochana. Peacefully, at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin, predeceased by his daughter Rosemarie; sadly missed by his wife Margaret, sons David, Robert and Dermot, daughter Sheila, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Removal on Wednesday evening to St Paul of the Cross Church, Mount Argus, arriving at 5pm. Funeral on Thursday after 11.30am Mass to Bohernabreena Cemetery.

 To view Fintan's funeral Mass please click on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/mountargus

Bernard Downey (Jnr) - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, August 20 of Bernard Downey (Jnr) of Droughill, Portarlington. 

Suddenly. Beloved son of Barney and Ann and dear brother of Paddy, Brigid, John and Eddie. Sadly missed by his loving parents, sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, extended family, carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his sister Brigid's residence in Droughill (eircode R32 PN82) on Wednesday evening from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9:10am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Bernard's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

