Search

25 Aug 2022

Street closures announced for very first Laois Pride Parade

Street closures announced for very first Laois Pride Parade

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

25 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A number of streets in Portlaoise will be temporarily closed to facilitate Laois’s very first ever Pride Parade on Saturday, September 17. 

Laois County Council has announced its intention to temporarily close Main Street, Railway Street and Millbrook Street, Portlaoise from 10am until 1.30pm and Church Avenue, Portlaoise from 8am until 9pm. 

“These roads will be closed on Saturday 17th September 2022, to facilitate the Laois Pride Parade,” the council stated. 

“Diversions will be clearly signposted. A map indicating the routes to be closed and the alternative routes will be available for inspection at www.laois.ie and Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise.”

The council stated that any person wishing to object to the proposed road closure can do so by email to roadsadmin@laoiscoco.ie, or in writing to the Administrative Officer, Roads Section, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise by Tuesday, August 30 at 4pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media