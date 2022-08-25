Laois based internet company seeks planning for solar panels

An internet company is seeking planning permission for rooftop solar panels.
Blacknight Internet Solutions Ltd applied to Laois County Council for permission to erect 128 photovoltaic panels and associated works on the roof of a two storey building at Barrowside Business Park on the Sleaty Road in Graiguecullen.
The planning application is due to be decided by the council by mid October.
