Will Zach Tuohy finally line out for Laois?

Zach Tuohy in action for the Geelong Cats
Speaking this morning on OTB am to midlands journalist Will O Callaghan, Maurice Brosnan of the 42 is of the impression that Zach Tuohy could potentially come back to Laois at some stage. Maurice was on off the ball to speak about the high possibility that Zach will be signing a new one-year contract with his club Geelong. In the same breath, Maurice does admit that it is highly likely Zach will be in his mid-thirties before the possibility of a return to Portlaoise will arise. You can watch the full clip below.
️"He never got the chance to play for the Laois senior football team."— Off The Ball (@offtheball) August 25, 2022
Is the idea of @zach2e playing for Laois GAA no longer plausible?
️"He's loyal to a fault...He swears and dies by that club and his teammates."
Watch in full: https://t.co/i0Uh4lcaTJ
⚪#GAA pic.twitter.com/jfNQsmNAgL
