Laois town host special screening of famous Michael Collins film

Liam Neeson in a scene from Micheal Collins.
The hit Hollywood movie Michael Collins is set to be screened in Mountmellick in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of his death during the Civil War.
The Balcony Cinema will show the partly fictional account of part of his life. Starring Liam Neeson and Julia Roberts, the 1996 biographical period drama film was written and directed by Neil Jordan.
Collins was one of the IRA leaders during during the War of Independence but but was shot dead in ambush in Cork during the subsequent Civil War when he was a general in the Free State army.
The film screens on Wednesday, August 31 at 8pm. Tickets are €5 per person. Refreshments served.
