“I could hear him shouting ‘GO, GO, GO!’ The Big Interview with Erone Fitzpatrick

This week I sat down with Erone Fitzpatrick. Erone played wing forward for the Laois Ladies that won the All Ireland Intermediate Championship. Erone was also named LGFA player of the month for June and scored a total of 4-22 in the championship. Erone was an integral part of the Laois Lady's success this year.



Tom Gannon: To start, I'd like to bring you back to a moment in the 3rd round of the All-Ireland series. Tyrone was the opposition that day and you scored an incredible goal. Running from nearly your own half, you beat 6 or 7 defenders along the way and slotted it into the top corner. What was going through your mind? Had you got the goal in your mind when you received the ball?



Erone Fitzpatrick: Throughout to year, Donie had always said if the goal was on go for it and drive towards it. I could hear him shouting “GO, GO, GO!” when was I running at the Tyrone defense for that goal, that was kind of my cue to have a go. I could have passed it to Ava Galvin at one stage but there was a Tyrone defender in my eye line and I was fearful of it being intercepted, Luckily it opened up for me. When I got to a position where I was able to shoot, all the practice that we did during the year on going for goals helped a lot because you are calmer then and it becomes instinctive.



TG: The next game after that was the Wicklow game and you put in an incredible performance, It was probably the performance that won you June LGFA player of the year and it was such a convincing win on the day, how much did that win mean going forward.



EF: Well coming off the back of the Tyrone and Sligo games we were full of confidence. Beating Tyrone was a huge boost, we always would have had tough battles with them through in previous years. We had already played Wicklow in Leinster so we knew what to expect. We got off to a cracking start scoring 3-4 in the first ten minutes or so. I think the fact that we were constantly playing a forward-moving game kind of caught them off guard. That's how we were playing all year. That day especially though everyone played brilliantly. The substitutes that came on did well in keeping that momentum going. That was the day where we said we had a right good chance of going all the way.



TG: I know an awful lot of people this year were impressed with your scoring ability and pace. A couple of things that stood out for me that I don't think were highlighted enough were your reading of the game, your composure, your vision, and overall just always making the right decisions on the ball. Had you worked on them sort of things or do you have natural good game management and knowledge?



EF: I think playing other sports has helped me a lot. Especially playing basketball with the Portlaoise Panthers. Basketball gives you a great ability to read games and make the right decision quickly. It lends itself to GAA in that respect. I've also been really lucky to play with brilliant teams growing up. Especially with the girls this year, if I pick out a pass for someone like Sarah Anne (Fitzgerald), it's her that's found the gap and made the run. Playing with them sort of players makes it so much easier when it comes to picking out players and making that decision.

TG: So moving on to the All Ireland Final day itself, talk to me about the experience of playing in such a big game in Croker and everything that came with it.



EF: It was more surreal than anything else. We got so close last year and then we lost again to Wexford in Leinster so we were determined to do it on the most important day of all. I didn't feel too overwhelmed or nervous really. You have to try and convince yourself that it's only another game. That was Donies advice, don't worry too much about it, don't even talk in detail to people about it because you will work yourself up. So I took that on board and I was quite relaxed on the day. Going through the city on the bus was great, you could see all the fans in their Laois gear. I think some girls were spotting their family members. Dublin was blue and white that day. Then when we were running out on the pitch, it hit home. The atmosphere was electric, The crowd was fantastic and the amount of support from the Laois fans on the day was incredible. The warm-up went by really fast and then it was go time. The rest is history and it was just brilliant to do it not only for ourselves but for the people of Laois who gave us so much support.



TG: During the game itself, the team had built up a really good lead and Wexford came back then and it was tight at the end. What was going through the head when they were coming back and kicking their scores and looked like they could catch you at one stage?



EF: We learned an awful lot from losing to them in that Leinster semi-final. That stood to us even against Clare. We were very complacent in that Leinster semi-final. We let them control the game in the closing stages. We knew in the All Ireland that they were going to have a good spell at some stage. When they were going to have it was the question and we had to be ready for it when it came. When it did come it was our job to just remain calm and composed and believe that we could get through it. As far ahead as we were at one stage, we couldn't take it for granted because it was an All-Ireland final day and you just never know what will happen. Thankful we came through it and got over the line.



TG: Looking ahead then to next year, I think the Senior Championship could be quite interesting this year. Meath has a few girls gone to Australia, Dublin looks like they're going to have to go through a transitional period, where do you see Laois within the senior teams and what do you think the team can achieve in the senior ranks?



EF: It was Ellen Healy who said it at the start of the year, We are not an intermediate team, We are senior standard and it was always the goal from the start of the year to get there. Even playing division 2 this year, we were competitive, We were in the semi-final after coming up from division 3. Of course, you're going to be up against tougher opposition. I think if we are willing to put in the work we will do well next year. What Meath did last year after coming up from intermediate gives you great hope that it is achievable. We will see how we get on against the senior teams in the league first. Hopefully, we can bring our experience to them games and take it from there. We are still not sure who will be over us next year. I know a lot of us would be hoping Donie will stay on, What he has done has transformed Laois Ladies football, and hopefully he’ll still be there next year.

TG: Lets talk a little bit more about Donie, It's very evident to me from interviewing yourself and Aimee Kelly and Mo Nurney that the messages that he gives are well communicated and that there is a great level of confidence in him from yourselves. There was a clear understanding from all three of yous that Donie expected you to work hard, go for goals and give it everything for your teammates, and I would assume that them messages are installed throughout the squad.



EF: Yeah we respect that man so much. He isn't a man of many words but when he does say something to you, you take notice because you know it's for the benefit of you and the team. Everyone tunes in and listens when Donie speaks. He had the experience of playing with Laois. We are taking his words and wisdom and trying to incorporate that into our game. There is no slack there within the team, he has high expectations of us. But in the same way, he will help you so much if you do have an issue or if you can't make it somewhere for whatever reason. He has also made sure that we are being treated properly in terms of nutrition, getting food after training, getting energy gels, or pre-workout. Like none of that stuff was being provided for us before Donie took over. Yeah he's a fantastic man that deserves an awful lot of credit