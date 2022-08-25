Laois student makes history with fellow graduates in Limerick

Ciarán White, Laois and Roisin Gordon at the graduation in Limerick: Picture: Sean Curtin True Media.
Ciarán White from Laois is one of the first ever students in Ireland to graduate with Masters level apprenticeship.
Ciarán graduated with a Masters of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from University of Limerick.
He was one of just 34 of graduates from the Lean Sigma and Supply Chain programmes run by the Faculty of Science and Engineering’s Flexible Learning Centre – are the first to graduate with Masters level apprenticeships from any education institute in the country.
In a world’s first, a batch of doctoral apprentice students will also graduate from UL in 2024. The Masters level apprenticeship students are among almost 3,300 new graduates being conferred at UL over five days of the 2022 Autumn Conferring Ceremonies this week.
