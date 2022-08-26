Laois had highest rise in homelessness in the midlands in July

Laois suffered the highest rise in homelessness across the midlands in July, a homeless charity said.

Midlands Simon Community has said homelessness is at “crisis” levels in the region where Laois had the highest monthly increase in July.

The charity which provides emergency beds, outreach support and longterm supported housing across the midlands said there are a record number of people experiencing homelessness nationally.

“Between June and July, there has been a 15% increase in the number of people who are homeless in the Midlands. Midlands Simon Communities' emergency beds are full every night, and each week our outreach team meets more people sleeping rough across the Midlands,” they stated.

“Longford is the only county in the Midlands not to see an increase in the number of people who are homeless, with no change month on month,” according to Midlands Simon.

“Offaly saw a 10% increase in just four weeks, Westmeath was almost double that with a 19% increase in just one month, and Laois saw the largest increase across the Midlands with 29% more people homeless between June and July this year,” they pointed out.