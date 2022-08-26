Underwear on head and used socks for gloves of alleged thief

File photo: Naas District Court
A man accused of committing a burglary helped by another man had allegedly been wearing clothing in unusual parts of his body.
According to court documents, Niall Carton, 29, with an address given as 32 Parkmore, Baltinglass, Wicklow, was allegedly caught wearing underwear on his head when he allegedly committed the offence at Duke Street in Athy on August 19 last.
The documents also noted that he had allegedly been using a pair of black socks as gloves at the time.
It was alleged that he was accompanied on the day by Raymond Kelly, 44, with an address given as 27 Castle Park in Athy.
When the pair were brought in front of Judge Miriam Walsh on Naas District Court on Thursday, August 25, they were accused of burglary, in addition to allegedly causing damage to a property on Duke Street.
In addition, Mr Kelly was also accused of the unlawful possession of a flick-knife.
Judge Walsh adjourned the case to December 22.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.