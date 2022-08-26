IN PICTURES: Big start in Portlaoise school for young Laois lads

It's been a big week at Portlaoise CBS in Portlaoise where the 2022/23 First Years took the giant leap into secondary school.
The CBS Meitheal leaders welcomed the new students to the school on Tuesday, August 23. Each group took part in various ice breaker activities as well as becoming familiarised with the school campus and making new friends. Part of the week was non-uniform but by the end of the week the boys were dressed in the red, black, and grey colours of their new school. TAP NEXT OR ARROW TO SEE MORE PICTURES.
