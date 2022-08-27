Search

27 Aug 2022

College bound - Laois Libraries have some vital help on offer

college

Conor Ganly

27 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Do you know anyone who is starting college, attending third-level education or wanting to brush up on their writing, referencing and research skills?

If so Portlaoise Library may be help. Staff there are planning to run a one-hour talk outlining the secrets for sucessful writing and essay research for skills.

The staff say the talk will also include a free 30-page handout, giving extensive notes and tips on essay writing, avoiding plagiarism, research skills and getting the most from your local library.

Special gift for children starting school at Laois Libraries

To learn more, or to book a place, please email portlaoiselibrary@laoiscoco.ie   

The workshop will take place on Wednesday, August 31 at 5pm. Depending on the level of interest, a second workshop will be held later in September, date to be confirmed. 

 

