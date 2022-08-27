Laois Offaly expert to give tips in Portlaoise on how to cope with non-stop energy bill hikes

Non-stop electricity price hikes
Laois Libraries is lining up some expert advice to help you cope with the soring energy bills.
This year, European sustainable energy week will return on 26-30 September.
As part of the initiative SEAI, Sustainable Energy Communities Mentor for the Laois and Offaly regions Laurence O’Reilly, will give a talk promoting energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy technologies. The Library service say he will also provide some information on energy related grants etc.
This event takes place on Thursday 29th September at 7pm. Booking advised.
Please contact Portlaoise Library on 057 8622333 or email: portlaoiselibrary@ laoiscoco.ie
