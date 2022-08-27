Plans lodged for Laois apartment block.

A planning application has been lodged for a three storey apartment block in Laois.
Creanross Ltd is seeking permission for the development at Harpurs Lane in Portlaoise.
The planning application seeks to construct a three storey apartment block containing nine apartments.
According to the planning application, the development will be “utilising the existing shared vehicular access onto Harpur's Lane and to carry out all associated site boundary and site development works at No. 2 Harpur's Lane, Portlaoise, Co. Laois.”
The proposed development is within the curtilage of a protected structure. A decision on the plan is expected in October.
