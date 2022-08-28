Search

28 Aug 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, August 28, 2022

28 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Breda Bergin - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, August 28 of Breda Bergin (née Tierney) of The Island, Abbeyleix. 

Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny with her family by her side. Predeceased by her husband Michael, she will be sadly missed by her sons Ger, Raymond and Micheal, daughter Debra, daughter-in-law Joan, grandchildren Ray, Conor, Stacey, Megan, Laura and Christopher, great grandchildren Lilly, Ella, Daisy and Grace, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix on Sunday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal from her residence on Monday to arrive at the Church of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/ webcam/

James Delaney - Ballinakill

The death took place on Friday, August 26 of James (Jimmy) Delaney of Glenabrick, Ballinakill.

Peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family, following a long illness borne with great strength and determination. Deeply regretted by his wife Anna, son Eamon, daughters Nuala, Deirdre and Irene, his brother Willie, sister Mary (Coogan), sons in law John and Brian, his adoring grandchildren Lauren, Cian, Charlie and Billy, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, life long neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his daughter's residence at Glenabrick(R32 X9Y0) this Sunday evening from 3pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Brigid's Church Ballinakill at 11am which can be viewed on the link www.ballinakillknockparish.com Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery. 

Pauline Brennan - Ballyadams

The death took place on Friday, August 26 of Pauline Brennan of 20 Chancery Park Road, Tullamore and formerly of Fallaghmore, Ballyadams.

Predeceased by her father Tommie and mother-in-law Alice. Pauline will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her heart-broken family, partner Arthur, son Jack, mother Josie, brother John-Michael, sister Olive, father-in-law Vinny, best friend Mairead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her mother's residence, Fallaghmore (eircode R14 XC66) from 2pm on Sunday afternoon (August 28th) until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 12.45pm on Monday afternoon to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Ballyadams for Requiem Mass at 1pm, see link - ballyadamsparish Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Lina O'Sullivan - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, August 25 of Lina O'Sullivan of Kilteale, Stradbally and formerly of Vilnius, Lithuania.

At home. Deeply regretted by her husband Ray, son Martin, father Antanas and his wife Yolanta, mother Birute, sisters Rasa, Irma and Aiste, stepchildren Sandra, Edel, Robert and her extended family, close friends, neighbours and relatives.

Funeral Arrangements later.

