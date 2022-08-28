Late Cuddy goal the difference as Courtwood march on

Rosenallis and Courtwood served up a game of little quality but much excitement in the Quarter Finals of the Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday afternoon. Courtwood threatened to run away with the game early in the first half, but credit to Rosenallis, they dug in and fought their way back to trail by just two points at half-time. Both sides, however, will rue their many missed opportunities in a first half where Courtwood were guilty of eight wides and Rosenallis seven.

Rosenallis 1-15

Courtwood 2-15

The wides though, it must be said, were symptomatic of a fast-paced, open first half, where both sides were fully committed to attack. For his part, Referee, Eoin Scully should be commended for letting the game flow.

Rosenallis were the better team for large parts of the second half but were woefully wasteful in the final third. Their five second-half wides do not tell the whole story as the men in green coughed up chance after chance, repeatedly letting Courtwood off the hook.

Rosenallis went in front for the very first time in the 37th minute but Courtwood’s Ryan Mullaney bagged a goal just 30 seconds later. Rosenallis got a goal of their own through Fiachra Fennel, but it wasn’t enough as Evan Cuddy’s last gasp goal sent Courtwood through to the Semis.

