Search

30 Aug 2022

Laois sculpture to be illuminated

Laois sculpture to be illuminated

The Starry Plough was erected in 2016

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

29 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A sculpture of the ‘Starry Plough’ that was erected at the Kilnacourt Roundabout in Portarlingtonin 2016  is to be illuminated in the coming weeks.  

Each of the seven stars on the sculpture, which was created by Bernard Colgan using a 100 year old plough donated by Jim Hyland, will soon shine brightly, according to local Councillor Aidan Mullins.

The sculpture was erected during the 1916 commemorations as a Starry Plough image was first used by the Irish Citizen Army during the Easter Rising. It  was unveiled by Cathal Brugha in May 2016 in Commemoration of the 1916 Centenary.

Now Cllr Mullins explained that the council has been in discussion with a contractor in order to have solar lights installed for each of the seven stars.

Millions of euro for Laois pedestrians and cyclists not spent

">

Millions of euro for Laois pedestrians and cyclists not spent

Cllr Mullins said the plough itself is elevated about ten feet over the roundabout and the illumination of the stars will make a nice feature.

“I requested that Laois County Council install solar lights on the seven stars on the plough to highlight the piece and to provide an attractive feature on the roundabout,” explained Cllr Mullins. 

He  said: “The council agreed to fund this and have engaged a contractor to carry out the work in a few weeks time.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media