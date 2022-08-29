Laois pub seeks planning retention for outdoor areas

A pub has applied to Laois County Council for planning retention for an outdoor area and smoking hut.
Mo & Cho Inn Ltd applied to the council for the permission at The Rock Inn at Rathbrennan in Portlaoise.
The application seeks to “retain outdoor dining and drinking patio area, smoking hut, pergola and all associated site works” at the pub.
The planning application is at pre-validation stage. It is due to be decided towards the end of October.
