30 Aug 2022

Laois school plans a major upgrade of its sporting facilities

Mountrath Community School

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

29 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

A planning application has been lodged for a major upgrade of the sporting facilities at a Laois school. 

The Board of Management of Mountrath Community School is seeking to build a new multi-sport pitch at Mountrath Community School along with handball courts, obstacle course, table tennis and skittles alleys at the school in Dysartbeagh, Mountrath. 

The extensive plans seek to  “develop a)new all weather multi-sport pitch to include sports lighting, b) new running/walking track to include solar lighting, c) upgrade of the existing hurling/multi-sport grass pitch to include sports lighting, d) relocation and rearrangement of the basketball courts to include appropriate sports lighting". 

The plans also seek the construction of three handball/racket ball courts and a skills wall, a proposed canopy over existing recreation area and the construction of a new tensile structure. The extensive plan is also looking for three table tennis tables and four skittles alleys along with the construction of new obstacle course, pathways, landscaping and all ancillary site and other works.

The plans are at  pre-validation stage with the council. A decision on the development is expected to be made by the end of October.

