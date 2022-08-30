Search

30 Aug 2022

Parents in Laois under 'incredible strain' over school transport

Bus Eireann

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

30 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Parents have been left under ‘incredible strain’ as they try to source school transport for their children, a Laois Offaly TD has said. 

Independent TD Carol Nolan says her offices are dealing with an increasing number of families who say their children are being left with no means of travelling to school. She claims many have had last minute refusals by Bus Eireann for school transport tickets for the forthcoming academic year.

She was speaking after Minister Normal Foley confirmed that there has been a significant increase in the number of students applying for the school transport scheme following a decision by Government to make the service free as a cost-of-living measure from the Government. This has led to severe capacity issues for approximately 15,000 students nationally, said Deputy Nolan. 

“I think we can all accept that they decision to waive the average fee of €500 was a welcome move that saved families a lot money at a time of increasing financial pressure,”she remarked.

“However, anyone with an ounce of cop-on should have been able to foresee that making the service free was always going to increase the numbers of those applying and that this would then require timely and advance actions to ensure greater numbers of buses were made available.”

Deputy Nolan said: “This has not happened and as a result, families in both Offaly and Laois, particularly in rural areas, are now under incredible strain as they scramble to try and source transport for their children.”

She said “I have had parents on to me who say that they have been attempting for months to contact Bus Eireann to try and have these issues addressed and they simply cannot get through to anyone, nor are their emails being replied to. This is contemptible negligence towards parents and indeed the students themselves who are absolutely reliant on this service.”

Laois community appeals to Taoiseach over school bus

">

Laois community appeals to Taoiseach over school bus

Deputy Nolan said: “What is also clearly emerging is the need for Bus Eireann to immediately implement a number of minor route diversions that would enable children to be collected and placed on buses, that as some parents have told me, are routinely half-empty.”

“The Minister, the Department of Education and Bus Eireann need to urgently address this matter. It is causing fierce anguish to many parents who genuinely have no way, short of leaving their jobs, of getting their kids to and back from school,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media