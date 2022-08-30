Laois Gardai issue safety and security advice ahead of Electric Picnic

Gardai have issued some sound advice to revellers headed for Electric Picnic for the weekend.
Laois Offaly Gardai Crime Prevention Officer Graham Kavanagh issued the advice ahead of the event which takes place this weekend on September 2, 3 and 4.
He urged campers not to bring valuables to the event as there is no way to fully secure a tent. Likewise, gardai are urging people not to leave valuables in parked vehicles at the weekend.
He also asked revellers to look out for each other, to operate a buddy system and not to use illegal drugs, bring drugs to the festival or drink to excess.
A full range of safety tips and advice is available in the post on the Laois Offaly Garda Facebook page.
