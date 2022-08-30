Historic Laois Pride Parade and Festival schedule

Midlands LGBT+ Project and Laois Pride have announced an exciting lineup of events for first ever Laois Pride.

The first ever Laois Pride Parade and Festival is taking place in Portlaoise on September 17.

Organisers said festivities begin “with a Pride Breakfast provided by the Bay Tree for our wonderful community members and then straight into an exciting colourful and proud pride parade which will start and end at Fitzmaurice Place at 12pm.”

Afterwards the Pride Parade celebrations will continue on from Fitzmaurice Place from 1pm with a huge line up of acts including Drag Kings and Queens, circus performers Sparkle Band, games, food trucks and more until 5pm. All of the day time events are free to enter and family friendly.

It is going to be proud day for the county as the celebrations continue well into the evening with a ticketed Drag Show happening in Kavanagh’s Bar.

Other events happening in the lead up to the day include a Youth Pride Party, an LGBT+ Film Screening in the Dunamase Theatre and a Pride Parade poster making evening.

All details are available on midlandslgbt social media and website.

Laois Pride has been organised by Midlands LGBT+ Project, the only dedicated adult LGBT+ support service of its kind in the Midlands.

They hold regular support and social groups and if anyone needs any support, they are welcome to reach out to them.

If you would like any more information or to join one of their groups you can get in touch via

their Instagram, twitter or facebook @midlandslgbt or you can email help@midlandslgbtproject.com