31 Aug 2022

Laois's Stradbally residents express delight at Electric Picnic return

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

30 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Stradbally’s Residents Electric Picnic Committee has expressed delight at the return of the festival following its two year hiatus. 

“The Residents Electric Picnic Committee are delighted that the music and arts festival is returning to Stradbally this year on the 2nd to the 4th of September after the festival had to be cancelled due to the Covid - 19 pandemic for the last two years,” they said in a statement. 

The committee extended their condolences to all of those who had been bereaved by the pandemic. “We sympathise with all within our community and beyond who have lost loved ones during the pandemic. We are grateful for the cooperation and solidarity shown by our community and all concerned throughout,” they said. 

“Therefore there is even more anticipation and excitement than ever for this year’s much awaited festival,” they remarked. The committee said it's not at all unusual for locals to take time off to enjoy the festival. 

The residents committee said they continue to liaise with the organising committee, Festival Republic, Stradbally residents and the Gardai. The committee, which has 17 members, has grown with the festival. 

">

The committee said Stradbally and Laois are perfectly positioned to host the festival in a central location, "in addition to the steam rally and the national and world ploughing competitions which is imminent in neighboring Ratheniska, on the 20th to the 22nd of September."

“We sincerely hope that all who attend this year’s Electric Picnic festival have an enjoyable and a memorable visit to Stradbally and the County of Laois,” the residents committee stated. 

“We ask festival goers to comply with the safety regulations by the Gardai and security staff, to ensure that the Electric Picnic festival remains to be a safe and hugely popular festival which it has grown into since it started in 2004,” the committee concluded.

