Drone training for farmers in Laois

Laois farmers are set to be given an opportunity to train using drones to help them in their day to day work.

The initiative is being held as part of the Smart Agri Hub Project Agri Innovation Development Midlands (AIDM) to encourage those in the Agri Food sector to adopt and embrace digital technologies.

Regina Dunne is one of two Project Managers, along with Niall Kelly, Director of The Cube in Portlaoise.

“Deploying Drones is incredibly exciting and promising for the Agri Food sector in the Midlands," said Ms Dunne.

"Remote control over farming will help to give farmers back control and autonomy. We know that farmers are time poor and we need to help them embrace more sustainable technological solutions. Drones and other technological sensors can help so much; for example they can help to gauge carbon sequestration and reduce water usage hugely by pinpointing the precise levels of water and fertiliser usage based on sensor movement, meaning much less waste and ultimately expense for farmers.

"Drones can complement farming practices and help to prevent losses due to human error; they are useful in helping to combat sudden weather changes by helping to ensure optimal conditions and above all give farmers peace of mind in the knowledge that their infrastructure will continue to work,” she said.

Ms Dunne added that drone training is just one part of what is being delivered at AIDM.

"It is truly incredible how even simple digital tweaks can give farmers huge autonomy and freedom. I understand that sometimes farmers may feel overwhelmed when they hear about tech advances for their sector but really even something as simple as the Herdwatch App can save a farmer invaluable hours and free up their time and help to reduce stress levels.

“We know that those in Agri food production and the greater farming community want to get involved in the digital transformation, but sometimes they are unsure of where to access help, support and information.

“There is a myriad of supports here in the midlands and we are focused on helping famers learn about sustainable land management for reducing carbon footprint in the Agri industry and use of open source aerial technology to improve farming processes, and in turn increase yields and productivity.

“As the Agri food industry moves to digital farming, it is essential that services are provided on a local level. We are the link, opening doors to all involved in the Agri food industry to allow them access services," said Ms Dunne.

She added that it is imperative that farmers have the necessary information and tools to enable them become more competitive through the adoption of digital systems.

“The Midlands is a fertile area for agriculture, 10% of national farmers are based in the region. We will be providing farmers, Agri business owners, including Agri tech businesses with all the help they need to access relevant services for them. Given our current Global Climate crisis, it is essential that stakeholders in the Agri food industry have access to emerging technologies and funding streams.

“We really want to hear the voices of farmers on how hubs like ourselves in the Midlands can support the Agri industry and progress innovation and access to training and business supports and finance. We want to hear what innovations farmers are using and those they’re not due to barriers to finance, time, training or knowledge. We have the facilities to collaborate with both the public and private bodies to deliver workshops, training, a drop-in clinic for business advice, and more. We're here to support farmers, who as we all know work incredibly hard," she said.

Farmers in counties Laois, Offaly and Westmeath taking place next Thursday, September 8. Those interested in attending can fill in this form https://forms.gle/ avGtRKxucdTkqBzL7

More drone training takes place on September 15. Sign up here: https://forms.gle/ k3mUBj3Rv2kTUQcUA

All of workshops will be available through a hybrid model to ensure full accessibility and Zoom links will be available on www.bloomhq.ie or www.cubecentre.ie

Dates and times of workshops and drop in clinics will all be published on the above websites, and respective social media platforms.

The AIDM is a collaborative project between Bloom HQ and The Cube Low Carbon Digital Innovation Centre, both based in Co. Laois. It is the first of its type in the Midlands.

It has been developed to oversee the further growth of the Agri Food industry in Laois, Offaly and Westmeath.