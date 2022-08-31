Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, August 31, 2022

John Miller - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, August 31 of John Miller of Boleybeg, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, following a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his adored wife Maisie, father Tom, mother Mary, brothers Pat and Bobby, sisters Agnes and Julia. Deeply regretted by his children Tom, Joe, Sean, Seamus, Robert, Mairead and Mary, daughters in law Grainne, Julie, Helen, Alison and Amanda, sons in law Mick and Ronan, brothers Chris, Jim, Tom and Dick, sisters Mary and Margaret, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and his very much adored 20 grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 6pm until 9pm on Wednesday evening and from 12 noon on Thursday. Rosary at 7pm on Thursday evening with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Lazarian's Church, Knock arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Clear - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, August 30 of Maureen Clear of Skerry, Rosenallis.



Peacefully at Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by her dear brother Oliver. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sons Michael, Padraig and Noel, sisters Pauline, Kathleen and Rosie, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloneys Funeral Home this evening from 4pm, Recital of the Rosary at 6pm. Removal from Moloneys Funeral Home on Thursday at 11am to St. Brigids Church, Rosenallis for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (via her home in Skerry). Burial afterwards in St. Brigids Cemetery, Rosenallis.

Kevin Carroll - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, August 29 of Kevin Carroll of Killeen, Mountmellick.



Unexpectedly at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his wife Pauline. Deeply regretted by his sons Patrick and Nicholas, brother Bernard and his wife Janice, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick onThursday from 8pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Removal from Moloney's at 10.45am on Friday to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St.Brigid's Cemetery, Rosenallis arriving for 12.45pm.

Tommy Kelly - Cullohill

The death took place on Monday, August 29 of Tommy Kelly of Finglas West, Dublin and formerly Cullahill.

Peacefully in James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by his stepson Christopher. Tommy will be very sadly missed by his loving Family, partner Margaret, son Padraig, daughters Celine and Sinead, grandchildren Heidi, Harley, Lauryn, Lewis and Leon, brother Liam, sister Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Massey Bros, Funeral Home, Main St., Finglas, on Wednesday, 31st August, from 3pm to 5pm. Removal to St Canice’s Church, Finglas Village, on Thursday morning arriving at 9.50am for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial to Glasnevin Cemetery.



Lina O'Sullivan - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, August 25 of Lina O'Sullivan of Kilteale, Stradbally and formerly of Vilnius, Lithuania.

At home. Deeply regretted by her husband Ray, son Martin, father Antanas and his wife Yolanta, mother Birute, sisters Rasa, Irma and Aiste, stepchildren Sandra, Edel, Robert and her extended family, close friends, neighbours and relatives.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Wednesday from 8.30pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9.30pm. Prayers in Moloneys Funeral Home on Thursday at 10am. Removal at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in Castlebrack Cemetery.