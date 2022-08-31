Search

31 Aug 2022

Raincoats recommended as umbrellas banned from Electric Picnic arena area

Scattered to heavy showers today

Umbrellas are not permitted in the Electric Picnic arena area

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

31 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

With spells of rainfall predicted over the weekend, Electric Picnic revellers should consider a raincoat and hat as umbrellas will not be allowed in the arena area.

A full list of what is and isn’t allowed at the festival is available on the Electric Picnic’s official website.

Unsurprisingly, items such as blow torches, air horns, megaphones, fireworks, drones, weapons and illegal drugs are not permitted. There are also limits on some items which people can bring -for example 48 cans per person into the campsite- and then there are items that can be brought camping but not to the arena. 

The umbrella is among the items which will be permitted in the campsite but not in the arena. So for those attending the gigs, a hat and raincoat are advisable. The weekend’s forecast is mixed but includes a good spell of rainfall.  

Electric Picnic organisers are urging people to read the information on their website before attending the festival. Any items which aren’t permitted can be taken from festival goers and will not be returned. A full list of the items is available in the essential information section of the site.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media