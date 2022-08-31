Raincoats recommended as umbrellas banned from Electric Picnic arena area

With spells of rainfall predicted over the weekend, Electric Picnic revellers should consider a raincoat and hat as umbrellas will not be allowed in the arena area.

A full list of what is and isn’t allowed at the festival is available on the Electric Picnic’s official website.

Unsurprisingly, items such as blow torches, air horns, megaphones, fireworks, drones, weapons and illegal drugs are not permitted. There are also limits on some items which people can bring -for example 48 cans per person into the campsite- and then there are items that can be brought camping but not to the arena.

The umbrella is among the items which will be permitted in the campsite but not in the arena. So for those attending the gigs, a hat and raincoat are advisable. The weekend’s forecast is mixed but includes a good spell of rainfall.

Electric Picnic organisers are urging people to read the information on their website before attending the festival. Any items which aren’t permitted can be taken from festival goers and will not be returned. A full list of the items is available in the essential information section of the site.