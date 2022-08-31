IN PICTURES: Laois junior infants take big steps in Portlaoise

It's been a big week in schools around Laois and Ireland where Junior Infants took their first big brave steps into education.
The children of Portlaoise were no different. Among them were the boys and girls to crossed the threshold at the Holy Family Junior School in Portlaoise. Photographer Luke Wynne went along for the Leinster Express / Laois Live to capture the momentous occasion on camera. Tap NEXT or the ARROW to see more pictures.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.