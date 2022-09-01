Search

01 Sept 2022

Contractors wanted for special new needs classroom in Laois school

Initial approval for special needs classroom in Laois school

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

01 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Contractors are being sought to build a special needs classroom at Rosenallis National School. 

The school advertised the contract for the provision of a single storey Special Education Needs Prefabricated Building consisting of one classroom with ancillary accommodation located to the rear of the school, together with all associated site works.

According to the documents, the classroom will have a multi-sensory room, safe base, two stores, user assisted toilet, an external ramp and a soft play area and a car parking space. 

The tender is now live and the deadline for responses is  September 20.

