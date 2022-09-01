Contractors wanted for special new needs classroom in Laois school

Contractors are being sought to build a special needs classroom at Rosenallis National School.
The school advertised the contract for the provision of a single storey Special Education Needs Prefabricated Building consisting of one classroom with ancillary accommodation located to the rear of the school, together with all associated site works.
According to the documents, the classroom will have a multi-sensory room, safe base, two stores, user assisted toilet, an external ramp and a soft play area and a car parking space.
The tender is now live and the deadline for responses is September 20.
