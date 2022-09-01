Search

01 Sept 2022

Gardai appeal to motorists as Electric Picnic traffic plan is released

The Electric Picnic 2018 line up is HERE

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

01 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Gardai appealed to people to abide by the dedicated traffic management plan that is in place for the Electric Picnic. 

They warned motorists not to drink or use drugs and said that roadside drink and drug tests will be conducted at checkpoints to and from Stradbally all weekend. 

 “From a road safety perspective our priority is to ensure that people who travel to event are not put at risk by the minority of drivers who drive while under the influence of an intoxicant,” Gardai said. 

A plan for all routes into the event can be found here: https://www.garda.ie/en/about-us/our-departments/office-of-corporate-communications/news-media/electric-picnic-2022.html

The roadside test for drugs has enabled members of the roads policing units to identify those drivers who are under the influence of drugs.

Laois mammy's brilliant Electric Picnic advice

">

Laois mammy's brilliant Electric Picnic advice

Gardai may test drivers for the presence of Cannabis, Cocaine, Opiates (e.g. Morphine) and Benzodiazepines (e.g. Valium).

The penalty for drug driving is the same as for drink driving – a maximum of €5,000 fine and up to six months imprisonment with disqualification periods of up to four years for a first offence and six years for a second or subsequent offence.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. Don't get into a car with anyone who has been drinking and if possible stop them from driving,” Gardai said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media