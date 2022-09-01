Gardai appeal to motorists as Electric Picnic traffic plan is released

Gardai appealed to people to abide by the dedicated traffic management plan that is in place for the Electric Picnic.

They warned motorists not to drink or use drugs and said that roadside drink and drug tests will be conducted at checkpoints to and from Stradbally all weekend.

“From a road safety perspective our priority is to ensure that people who travel to event are not put at risk by the minority of drivers who drive while under the influence of an intoxicant,” Gardai said.

A plan for all routes into the event can be found here: https://www.garda.ie/en/about-us/our-departments/office-of-corporate-communications/news-media/electric-picnic-2022.html

The roadside test for drugs has enabled members of the roads policing units to identify those drivers who are under the influence of drugs.

Gardai may test drivers for the presence of Cannabis, Cocaine, Opiates (e.g. Morphine) and Benzodiazepines (e.g. Valium).

The penalty for drug driving is the same as for drink driving – a maximum of €5,000 fine and up to six months imprisonment with disqualification periods of up to four years for a first offence and six years for a second or subsequent offence.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. Don't get into a car with anyone who has been drinking and if possible stop them from driving,” Gardai said.