Call out from Rathdowney for the annual review from Laois community

The ball is rolling on the 38th consecutive annual Rathdowney Review with the production team announcing that compilation is underway with publication slated for November 2022.

People in Rathdowney and surrounding parts of south Laois are asked to send in items.

"We invite anyone, anywhere, to submit articles of interest to the general area of Rathdowney and a ten-mile radius, which includes Clough and Ballacolla.

"If you don’t feel you can write the article yourself, please contact us and we will write it, under your guidance. If you have any suggestions regarding articles, you feel should be included, please let us know and we will investigate.

"The deadline for articles is the end of October 2022. If everyone left it until that time to send in their stories, we would never get the Review out on time, so we would ask writers and interested parties to get down to work very soon.

"If you have someone getting married or graduating later in the year, please let us know well in advance so that we can leave a gap for the photo.

"Anyone who goes to the trouble of writing stories or forwarding photos whether obituaries, anniversary, graduation, wedding, babies, sporting success etc will always be accommodated in the Review but please don’t leave them till the last minute," they say.

To have something published Please email to rathdowneyreview@hotmail.com or contact Niall on 087 9212200 or Maureen on 087 2035203.