Record number of Laois Leaving Cert students to get results

A record high number of Leaving Cert students in Laois are set to get the results of their final secondary school examination later than usual.

More than 1,000 young men and women who sat their exams at around the county will join more than 60,000 other students in Ireland going online to check their results on Friday, September 2.

State Examinations Commission figures published at the start of the exams showed that in Laois 513 females and 537 males were eligible to sit the exams in June 2022. A further 52 students were expected to complete the Leaving Cert applied course.

This year marks the first year since 2019 that the Leaving Cert was completed. Covid-19 necessitated the introduction of calculated grades in 2020 and 2021.

In 2019 a total of 939 pupils sat the Leaving Cert exam in Laois - up from 904 in 2018 and 875 in 2017.

Nationally, a record breaking 131,431 candidates sat the Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and Junior Cycle examinations across the country through the network of some 780 post-primary schools in 2022.

Leaving Cert Results issue to candidates through the Candidate Self Service Portal available at www.examinations.ie and on www.gov.ie/leavingcertificate.

Most Laois schools are not giving out hard copies of the results to students in person but will have guidance counsellors available to advise students on next steps.

The State Examinations Commission said the release of results was deferred to September 2 having regard to a number of significant factors.

This included the provision of a deferred sitting of the examination for candidates who experience close family bereavement or who are unable to sit their examinations due to serious accident, injury or illness; or on public health grounds due to Covid-19.

The delay was also due to the Minister for Education's commitment that the overall set of results in 2022 will be no lower, in the aggregate, than the 2021 results.

It also took the decision due to the impact of shortages in the numbers of teachers required to fill examiner positions to mark the written examinations.

The CAO will make Round 1 offers online from 2pm on Thursday, September 8. Offers will also be issued by e-mail and SMS text.



