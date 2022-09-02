Record broken Laois lotto draw in Portlaoise

Portlaoise Parish has reported a record number of winners have shared out the jackpot in its weekly community lotto draw.

"A record 5 winners of our €20,000 Jackpot. Well done and congratulations," said the Parish after the draw was made on Thursday September 1.

Each lucky player will walk away with a handy €5,000 as the jackpot on the night had reached its limit of €20,000.

The parish extended congratulations to players: Washington Post Deirdre O'Reilly, Bartle and Tomas, Noel Hilliard, Thomas McEvoy, Peg Russell.

The numbers drawn waere: 2, 4, 6, 8. The 26 match 3 winners won €39 each. The next jackpot is €11,000 when the numbers will be drawn on Thursday September 8.

The draw takes place every Thursday in the parish centre live on their website. It can go to a maximum of €20,000 if there are a run of draws with no winners.

It can be played online via www.portlaoiseparish.ie with proceeds going towards supporting the parish churches, schools and communities.