Electric Picnic: Aldi pop up supermarket at Laois festival

ALDI is the new official Electric Picnic supermarket and the discounter says it brought its amazing value products to Stradbally, including some ‘middle aisle’ festival Specialbuys - to help the 70,000 revellers get the most out of the big weekend ahead.

ALDI says its pop-up supermarket will offer festival essentials from sun cream to ponchos, camping chairs to mouthwash, quality foods and snacks to toilet roll. The discounter says it’s got everything you need (apart from the kayaks, sorry!).

The firm says the colourful ‘Aldifest’ themed store features designs from award-winning illustrator Aoife Dooley and visitors can also expect exclusive live sets from special guest artist - DJ Kev! aka Kevin the Carrot.

ALDI is located between the Andy Warhol and Jimi Hendrix campsites and is open from Thursday afternoon for early birds and 7am through to 1am Friday to Sunday.

ALDI says it has also created a peaceful Mamia Baby and Toddler Feeding and Changing area for Little Picnic families.

Award-winning actress and bestselling author Amy Huberman will host a live episode of ALDI’s popular Mamia & Me podcast with special guest Paul O’Connell as part of the Mindfield programme

ALDI adds that it is proudly supporting the CAMPSITE RECYCLING REWARDS and FIELD AGENTS OF CHANGE initiatives which see volunteers engage audiences on how to recycle at the festival with rewards including €100 ALDI Gift Cards up for grabs.