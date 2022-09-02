Excitement builds in the Laois Pride of Place pick for 2022

This year Laois will be represented in the 2022 IPB All Island Pride of Place Competition by Ballinakill.

The competition gives communities across Ireland the opportunity to display how proud they are to live in, work in and take care of their own local areas.

Nominated by Laois County Council, the local authority says Ballinakill has a rich heritage and a great natural beauty.

"Its unique 'Toll Trees', Market Square, 1798 Monument, Ballinakill Castle and Heywood Estate and Gardens are some of the landmarks, which frame its history and tell its story. The natural beauty of the area provides a backdrop for several outdoor activities- heritage walks, cycle routes & fishing or a simple stroll through the woods to enjoy the peace and tranquillity that it offers.

"Ballinakill has a variety of voluntary organisations and businesses and is a vibrant, growing community whose members are committed to maximising its beauty, history, facilities and the talents of its people, for the benefit of all," says the local authority.

Pride of Place comes to Co. Laois, when the judges from Co-operation Ireland visit the above locations and groups on Friday 16th September, 2022. If you or your group wish to get involved in the preparation for the judging at any of these locations, you can contact the Pride of Place Liaison Officer on (057) 8664060 or email popawards@laoiscoco.ie . All help will be gratefully accepted!

"Best of luck to Ballinakill in this year’s IPB All Island Pride of Place Competition 2022, in association with Co-operation Ireland, supported by Laois County Council," said the local authority.

Now in its 20th year, it is sponsored by IPB Insurances and hosted by Co-operation Ireland under its Local Authority Programme and entries are nominated by their respective local authorities.

The aim of the Pride of Place competition is to recognise initiatives taken by local communities, to create pride in their area and to celebrate the vital contribution that community groups make to society. The competition focuses on people coming together to shape, enhance and enjoy all that is good about their area.