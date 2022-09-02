Search

02 Sept 2022

Excitement builds in the Laois Pride of Place pick for 2022

Judges on their way to Laois village

Heywood Gardens

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

02 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

This year Laois will be represented in the 2022 IPB All Island Pride of Place Competition by Ballinakill.

The competition gives communities across Ireland the opportunity to display how proud they are to live in, work in and take care of their own local areas. 

Nominated by Laois County Council, the local authority says Ballinakill has a rich heritage and a great natural beauty.

"Its unique 'Toll Trees', Market Square, 1798 Monument, Ballinakill Castle and Heywood Estate and Gardens are some of the landmarks, which frame its history and tell its story. The natural beauty of the area provides a backdrop for several outdoor activities- heritage walks, cycle routes & fishing or a simple stroll through the woods to enjoy the peace and tranquillity that it offers.

"Ballinakill has a variety of voluntary  organisations and businesses and is a vibrant, growing community whose members are committed to maximising its beauty, history, facilities and the talents of its people, for the benefit of all," says the local authority.

Pride of Place comes to Co. Laois, when the judges from Co-operation Ireland visit the above locations and groups on Friday 16th September, 2022. If you or your group wish to get involved in the preparation for the judging at any of these locations, you can contact the Pride of Place Liaison Officer on (057) 8664060 or email popawards@laoiscoco.ie . All help will be gratefully accepted!  MORE BELOW PICTURE OF THE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SWITC-ON.

"Best of luck to Ballinakill in this year’s IPB All Island Pride of Place Competition 2022,  in association with Co-operation Ireland, supported by Laois County Council," said the local authority.

Business and property owners in Laois town urged to tap into €100,000

Now in its 20th year, it is sponsored by IPB Insurances and hosted by Co-operation Ireland under its Local Authority Programme and entries are nominated by their respective local authorities. 

The aim of the Pride of Place competition is to recognise initiatives taken by local communities, to create pride in their area and to celebrate the vital contribution that community groups make to society. The competition focuses on people coming together to shape, enhance and enjoy all that is good about their area. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media