Laois Gardai urged Leaving Cert students to celebrate safely

Laois Gardai are urging Leaving Cert students to celebrate exam results safely.
Gardai also advised people to watch their belongings, look out for one another and to be mindful of friends who may not have gotten the results they wanted.
The warning was posted online by Laois Offaly Gardai who advised those going out to enjoy themselves but remain aware of their surroundings.
