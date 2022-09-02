Over 500 points for 30 students at one Laois school

Mountrath Community School Leaving Certs
No fewer than 30 students attending Mountrath Community School attained over 500 points in their Leaving Certificate exams.
The phenomenal achievement was welcomed by staff and students at the school where 120 students sat their leaving cert this year.
Mountrath Community School Principal Kathryn O’Brien was overjoyed with the results.
She said the “students did themselves proud today in Mountrath Community School with over 25% achieving over 500 points, it was a long wait but one that was definitely worth it.”
Ms O’Brien said “I would like to extend congratulations to them all and wish them well in their future endeavours.”
