Search

03 Sept 2022

Over 500 points for 30 students at one Laois school

Over 500 points for 30 students at one Laois school

Mountrath Community School Leaving Certs

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

02 Sept 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

No fewer than 30 students attending Mountrath Community School attained over 500 points in their Leaving Certificate exams. 

The phenomenal achievement was welcomed by staff and students at the school where 120 students sat their leaving cert this year.  

Laois Gardai urged Leaving Cert students to celebrate safely

">

Laois Gardai urged Leaving Cert students to celebrate safely

Mountrath Community School Principal Kathryn O’Brien was overjoyed with the results. 

She said the “students did themselves proud today in Mountrath Community School with over 25% achieving over 500 points, it was a long wait but one that was definitely worth it.” 

Ms O’Brien said “I would like to extend congratulations to them all  and wish them well in their future endeavours.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media