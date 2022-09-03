Clonaslee College Leaving Cert delight

Delighted sixth year students of Clonaslee College have been rewarded with great Leaving Certificate results this year.

Clonaslee College welcomed former sixth year students through the door for the last time on Friday, September 2.

Teachers and staff were eager to see if the students’ hopes and dreams to pursue their chosen path in further education or career would now become a reality.

The Leaving Cert class of 2022 were invited in for refreshments and a chance to meet their teachers, class tutors, year head and guidance counsellor.

Principal Suzanne McMahon and Deputy Principal John Lee were also eager to welcome the return of each student and celebrate their achievements with them.

Pictured above: Elaine Conway and Denis Grehan celebrating their leaving certificate results. Both students achieved over 400 points.

The school enjoys an exemplary academic reputation, with students performing annually extremely well in both the Junior and Leaving Certificates. Past alumni have continued to be successful in their chosen fields of study and careers. This year’s cohort of students also performed extremely well.

The top achievers were Senan Barrett who scored 601 points and Eoin McEvoy with 589 points. The girls did equally well. Emily Corbet achieved 521 points and Caoimhe Kelly scored 520 points. Emily, the school’s international soccer player, also won a Sports Scholarship to attend University of Galway. Overall, over 13% of the candidates secured in excess of 500 points and 47 % over 400 points.

Clonaslee College embodies the ETB ethos in striving to achieve excellence in education, alongside the other core values of respect, care, community and equality.

Principal Suzanne McMahon said she was delighted that the results achieved were excellent in light of the challenge of the pandemic over the last two years. The teachers received words of high praise and gratitude from the students.

Pictured above: Leaving certificate students Niamh Donogher, Brian Multaney and Caoimhe Kelly getting their results in Clonaslee college. All achieved over 450 points.

“It is great to see a high turnout of students to the school despite having received their results earlier on line and many with plans to attend Electric Picnic! Clonaslee College is very proud of its inclusive and holistic culture where all students are valued and respected,” said Ms McMahon.

The principal was particularly proud of all of the staff including ancillary and SNA’s who all worked collaboratively to support students in achieving their full potential.