04 Sept 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, September 4, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, September 4, 2022

04 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Kathleen Molloy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, September 3 of Kathleen Molloy (née Dunne) of Cullenagh, Portlaoise, and formerly of Bracklone Street, Portarlington.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Denis Joseph and brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family Denise, Elizabeth, Alan and Serena, brother Michael, sister Mary, grandchildren Oran, Kiszzie, Alan, Lacey, Pippa, Jamie and Logan, sons-in-law and partners, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (eircode R32 X7TV) on Sunday evening from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church Portlaoise for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Kathleen's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

Christina Hyland  - Rosenaliis

The death took place on Thursday, September 1 of Christina (Chrissie) Hyland (née Digan) of Birchwood, Rosenallis and formerly of Clonshanna, Mountbolus, Co. Offaly.

Peacefully at The Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by her dear sons Thomas and Mark, her brothers Jimmy and Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom and her sons Eamonn and Aidan, grandson Rory and his mother Geraldine, sisters Annie, Phil, Mary, Brid and Nuala, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing in Moloneys Funeral Home on Saturday from 6pm, Recital of the Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St. Brigids Cemetery, Rosenallis.
 
 

