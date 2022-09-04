Laois produce at the picnic

Pic Credit: Laois LEO
Some of the finest of Laois produce was on display to around 60,000 visitors to the Electric Picnic this weekend.
Revellers were afforded the opportunity to sample the produce at the Laois Taste Marque in the Electric Picnic's Mindfield area this weekend.
Laois’s Local Enterprise Office posted a video to display some of the produce available at the event.
Learn more about this amazing local Food network at https://bit.ly/LaoisTasteintro
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.