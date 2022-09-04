Sunshine at Electric Picnic but Met Éireann issues new rain warning for Laois

The sun has come out in Laois for the final day of the Electric Picnic in Stradbally but Met Éireann has issued another rain alert for the host county with spot flooding possible.

After heavy rain the early hours of Sunday morning Met Éireann says there will be good sunny spells through out the day. Temperatures could even hit 20 degrees in breezy conditions.

But it'll be groundhog day for the campers staying the night with another bout of rain to hit overnight. Met Éireann's Status Yellow Rain Warning says there will be heavy rain at times this evening and early tonight with spot flooding in places. MORE DETAILS BELOW MET Éireann image of what's to come.

The alert is valid from 6pm on Sunday to 1 am on Monday. It covers Laois, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford. More below tweet.

National Forecast issued at 12.31pm on September 4.

Sunday: Mainly dry this afternoon with good sunny spells. Early this evening, rain will develop in the southwest and will spread over Munster and south Leinster by nightfall. It will be heavy at times with spot flooding possible in places. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with moderate south to southeast winds, freshening in the south.

Tonight, persistent rain will continue to spread northwards, heavy at times with spot flooding possible. It will clear northwards overnight with clear spells and isolated showers following. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with moderate to fresh southeast winds, strong at times near coasts.

Monday: Starting off mainly dry with sunny spells. Persistent rain will develop in the southwest by early afternoon and will gradually spread northwards through the rest of the day. It will be heavy at times with spot flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with fresh southeasterly winds.

Showers or longer spells of rain over night, heavy in parts, most persistent in southern counties. Good clear spells also. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds.

National Outlook OVERVIEW: Continuing very unsettled for the working week with further heavy showers likely.

TUESDAY: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Once again, some of the showers will likely turn heavy, merging to longer spells of rain in places. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds. Showers will continue into Tuesday night, interspersed with clear spells. Overnight lows of 12 to 14 degrees with easterly winds easing mainly light.

WEDNESDAY: Further spells of showery rain, persistent at times, and likely turning heavy or thundery in the afternoon. Some sunny spells will be mixed in between. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees with light variable winds.

THURSDAY: Thursday will bring quite widespread showers with some bright periods. Light to moderate northwest or variable winds. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Early indications show that showers will be less heavy and not as widespread on Friday and Saturday, with better dry spells likely then. Winds will be mainly light too with daytime temperatures staying in the high teens.