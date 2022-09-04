Search

04 Sept 2022

Garda issue Electric Picnic warning to motorists in Laois as festival enters final hours

Conor Ganly

04 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Gardaí have urged motorists to avoid Stradbally in Laois as the Electric Picnic draws to a close.

Bad traffic tailbacks had built up through Sunday as day ticket holders arrived and some picnicers went home. While this eased somewhat on Sunday afternoon, Garda HQ in Dublin issued an alert about access via the busy N80 and other roads.

"As part of the Traffic Management Plan for Electric Picnic 2022, Gardaí are asking all road users, if possible, to avoid the N80 at Stradbally and all approach roads to Stradbally village from 6pm today until 3pm on Monday.

"The assistance of all road users is appreciated as it is to allow for the emptying of the event site and adjoining carparks and Bus collection areas," said the guards in the alert issues on Sunday at 5pm.

ELECTRIC PICNIC: Traffic plan praised as over 60,000 arrive by Friday

Upwards of 70,000 people attended this year's festival in the Laois town. Gardaí have been praised for their traffic plan and policing of the festival.

